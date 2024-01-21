Historic Texas Courthouses Undergo Significant Restoration

For the first time in over three decades, the historic Anderson County Courthouse in Texas, originally dedicated in 1898, is undergoing major renovations. The urgent need for structural repairs has led to the issuance of an $8 million bond by the county council. This extensive restoration work has necessitated the closure of the road behind the courthouse, and the construction is expected to last a minimum of six weeks.

Preserving a Piece of History

The Anderson County Courthouse is more than just a building; it's a symbol of the community's rich history. The present-day refurbishments are not only aimed at ensuring the building's continued use but also at preserving its historic integrity. The scope of the repairs includes fixing the tile roof, replacing timber structures within the clock tower, and mending the brick and mortar.

Upshur County Courthouse: A Parallel Narrative

In a similar vein, the Upshur County Courthouse, another historic Texas structure, is also under significant reconstruction. Funded by a grant from the Texas Historical Commission's Courthouse Preservation Program, the $13 million project involves restoring the building to its original 1933 appearance. The restoration will strip away features added in the 1970s, repaint walls and doors in their original colors, and refurbish terrazzo floors.

An Unforeseen Challenge

However, the Upshur County Courthouse restoration was not without its challenges. A recent incident where a water valve burst in the basement led to a road closure, further complicating the renovation process. Despite this, County Judge Todd Tefteller remains optimistic about the restoration efforts, expressing his excitement about the project's potential impact on the community.