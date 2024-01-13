Historic Expansion of the Lagos State Judiciary: Two New Divisions Unveiled

In a landmark move aimed at enhancing the administration of justice in Lagos State, the Chief Judge, Justice Opeyemi Oke, has announced the creation of two new judicial divisions. The Eti-Osa and Yaba/Surulere regions have been singled out to host these novel entities, which are expected to streamline legal proceedings and bolster public confidence in the justice system.

Unveiling the New Judicial Divisions

The announcement, made by the Acting Chief Registrar, Tajudeen Elias, on behalf of Justice Oke, came on Friday in Lagos. The statement revealed that the establishment of the Eti-Osa and Yaba/Surulere judicial divisions was in line with Section 5 (1) of the High Court Law of Lagos State, 2015. This strategic decision brings the total number of judicial divisions in Lagos State to seven, a move that marks a significant step in the State’s tireless efforts to improve access to justice for its residents.

Geographical Jurisdiction of the New Divisions

The newly inaugurated Eti-Osa judicial division will serve the entire Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, and Iru/Victoria Island Local Government Development Area. In a similar vein, the Yaba/Surulere Judicial Division is charged with overseeing the Lagos Mainland Development Area, Surulere Development Area, and Yaba Local Government Council Development Area. This geographical demarcation promises a more localized and efficient administration of justice, which is expected to have a positive impact on citizens’ faith in the justice system.

Implications for Legal Proceedings

From the date of the notice, filing, adjudication of cases, and other legal activities within these new divisions have been given the green light. This development is anticipated to alleviate congestion in existing courts and expedite legal processes, making them more efficient. Importantly, all cases previously commenced or conducted at any other judicial division before the announcement will continue to be handled in such divisions, unless otherwise directed by the Chief Judge.