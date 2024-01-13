en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Historic Expansion of the Lagos State Judiciary: Two New Divisions Unveiled

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Historic Expansion of the Lagos State Judiciary: Two New Divisions Unveiled

In a landmark move aimed at enhancing the administration of justice in Lagos State, the Chief Judge, Justice Opeyemi Oke, has announced the creation of two new judicial divisions. The Eti-Osa and Yaba/Surulere regions have been singled out to host these novel entities, which are expected to streamline legal proceedings and bolster public confidence in the justice system.

Unveiling the New Judicial Divisions

The announcement, made by the Acting Chief Registrar, Tajudeen Elias, on behalf of Justice Oke, came on Friday in Lagos. The statement revealed that the establishment of the Eti-Osa and Yaba/Surulere judicial divisions was in line with Section 5 (1) of the High Court Law of Lagos State, 2015. This strategic decision brings the total number of judicial divisions in Lagos State to seven, a move that marks a significant step in the State’s tireless efforts to improve access to justice for its residents.

Geographical Jurisdiction of the New Divisions

The newly inaugurated Eti-Osa judicial division will serve the entire Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, and Iru/Victoria Island Local Government Development Area. In a similar vein, the Yaba/Surulere Judicial Division is charged with overseeing the Lagos Mainland Development Area, Surulere Development Area, and Yaba Local Government Council Development Area. This geographical demarcation promises a more localized and efficient administration of justice, which is expected to have a positive impact on citizens’ faith in the justice system.

Implications for Legal Proceedings

From the date of the notice, filing, adjudication of cases, and other legal activities within these new divisions have been given the green light. This development is anticipated to alleviate congestion in existing courts and expedite legal processes, making them more efficient. Importantly, all cases previously commenced or conducted at any other judicial division before the announcement will continue to be handled in such divisions, unless otherwise directed by the Chief Judge.

0
Courts & Law Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
15 seconds ago
Greenup County Duo Indicted for Child Murder: A Horrific Crime Unveiled
Two residents of Greenup County, Kentucky, have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the death of a 5-year-old child. Identified as Rachel Waddell, 36, and Christopher Stiltner, 38, the pair were arrested at an Oak Street residence in Wurtland, the same location where the child’s tragic end occurred. The case was brought to
Greenup County Duo Indicted for Child Murder: A Horrific Crime Unveiled
Community's Role in Law Enforcement: Public Assistance Sought in Ongoing Investigations
20 mins ago
Community's Role in Law Enforcement: Public Assistance Sought in Ongoing Investigations
Mahoning County Judge Pleads Guilty in Hit-and-Run Case, Victim's Family Considers Civil Suit
55 mins ago
Mahoning County Judge Pleads Guilty in Hit-and-Run Case, Victim's Family Considers Civil Suit
Navigating the 'Hidden Protection Period' in 2024 Social Elections: A Guide for Employers
24 seconds ago
Navigating the 'Hidden Protection Period' in 2024 Social Elections: A Guide for Employers
Driver Charged in High-Speed Chase and Shootout with Police
5 mins ago
Driver Charged in High-Speed Chase and Shootout with Police
Indian Courts can Prevent YouTube Channel Takedowns: The TV9 Case
7 mins ago
Indian Courts can Prevent YouTube Channel Takedowns: The TV9 Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion
20 seconds
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion
New York Times' Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams' Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism
24 seconds
New York Times' Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams' Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown
28 seconds
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance
53 seconds
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
53 seconds
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
57 seconds
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
Jordan Love Inspires 'Love-Themed' Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs
1 min
Jordan Love Inspires 'Love-Themed' Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs
Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead
8 mins
Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
15 mins
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
36 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app