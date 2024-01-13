en English
Courts & Law

Hillsborough Heiress Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit for $10 Million

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:28 pm EST
Hillsborough Heiress Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit for $10 Million

The ‘Hillsborough heiress’, Tiffany Li, a 38-year-old real estate developer from California, has chosen to settle a wrongful death lawsuit by agreeing to pay $10 million to her estranged daughters, aged 9 and 11. Li was acquitted in a 2019 murder trial for the death of her ex-boyfriend Keith Green, yet the lawsuit filed on behalf of her daughters lingered.

A Relationship Steeped in Controversy

Green, who was 27 at the time of his death, had a rocky relationship with Li. The aftermath saw Li swiftly moving on with Green’s alleged marijuana dealer, Kaveh Bayat, who moved into Li’s $7.5 million mansion shortly after her separation from Green. Audio evidence from an argument and a phone call between Li and Green underscored the strained nature of their relationship and Green’s financial struggles following their split.

The Disappearance and Discovery

Green was reported missing three days after a recorded phone call with Li, instigating a three-week manhunt. Li’s initial claims to investigators suggested Green demanded $20 million for their daughters during their breakup, a claim she dismissed as preposterous. Despite her exoneration, Li’s phone records contradicted her testimony that she last saw Green in a parking lot, revealing that both phones had travelled together back to her mansion.

The Settlement: A Future for the Daughters

The $10 million settlement is expected to be divided equally between Li’s daughters once they turn 18. This settlement not only resolves the lawsuit but also assures the girls’ financial independence from the Li family, a point emphasized by the California’s 1st District Court of Appeal when it ordered the amount to be disclosed.

Courts & Law United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Courts & Law

