Highlands County Deputy Found Dead in Apparent Suicide at Courthouse

A wave of grief washed over the Highlands County Courthouse in Florida when Deputy Paul Robitaille, a respected Detention Deputy, was found dead from a self-inflicted wound. This tragic incident unfolded on an ordinary Wednesday morning after Robitaille, with no visible signs of distress, requested for a break from his supervisor. Moments later, he was seen on surveillance footage conversing with another deputy before the tragedy struck.

A Legacy Left Behind

Robitaille, aged 56, leaves behind a grieving wife, three children, and a legacy of service at the sheriff's office where he dutifully served since March 5, 2007. His dedication to public service was a family trait, with his daughter, Ashlee, also serving as a part-time deputy in the same office.

Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman expressed profound shock and sorrow at the loss of his deputy. He emphasized the department's concerted efforts to support the bereaved family and the office's staff during this painful period. The news of Robitaille's demise sent ripples of grief across the law enforcement fraternity, with many expressing their condolences and shock over the sudden loss.

The Larger Issue at Hand

On a somber note, Sheriff Blackman directed attention towards the epidemic of suicide, notably among law enforcement officers. He cited the alarming statistic that 128 officers succumbed to suicide last year, a figure that underscores the urgent need for mental health support within the force. He urged anyone grappling with mental health crises or suicidal thoughts to reach out for help, underscoring the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, chaplains, and victim advocates as critical resources available through the sheriff's office.