Courts & Law

High-Profile Legal Dramas Shake Up New York Courts in 2023

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:29 am EST
In a year that saw the courtrooms of New York turn into stages for high-profile legal showdowns, 2023 was a year of legal dramas that captivated the nation. From reality TV stars to Grammy-winning musicians, from Hollywood A-listers to advice columnists, the legal fray spared none. And the stakes? They varied from multi-million-dollar restitution to prison sentences, from defamation claims to accusations of gender discrimination.

Jen Shah: From Reality Star to Convict

Reality television star Jen Shah, a prominent figure in the ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ found herself on the wrong side of the law. Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for orchestrating a telemarketing scam that preyed on elderly Americans. The court also ordered Shah to pay approximately $6.6 million in restitution, a sum that mirrors the magnitude of her fraudulent operations. Adding to her legal woes, Shah’s lawyer accused her of reneging on her legal fees, further tarnishing her public image.

Ed Sheeran: Singing His Way Out of Copyright Claims

In an unusual courtroom performance, British musician Ed Sheeran defended himself against accusations of copyright infringement by performing a snippet of his hit song, ‘Thinking Out Loud.’ The jury, swayed by Sheeran’s testimony, cleared him of all claims, reaffirming the originality of his work.

Robert De Niro: A Hollywood Icon on the Stand

Robert De Niro, a celebrated veteran of the silver screen, was embroiled in a lawsuit brought forth by his former assistant. The assistant accused De Niro of gender discrimination and retaliation, leading to the actor testifying in his own defense. Despite admitting to some personal requests, De Niro denied any disrespect. However, the jury ordered De Niro’s company to pay $1.2 million, a verdict that sent ripples through Hollywood.

E. Jean Carroll: Allegations, Defamation, and a $5 Million Verdict

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll took the stand to recount an alleged sexual assault by Donald Trump in the 1990s. While Trump was cleared of the rape claim, the jury awarded Carroll $5 million for sexual abuse and defamation, a decision that marked a significant turn in the high-profile case.

Fraud, Bankruptcy, and the ‘Texas Two-Step’

While the year saw a flurry of courtroom dramas, the legal landscape was also marked by complex bankruptcy cases. Two subsidiaries of Trane Technologies, Aldrich Pump and Murray Boiler, were allowed to remain in bankruptcy, despite arguments from asbestos plaintiffs asserting that the companies were not in ‘financial distress.’ This ruling has significant implications for future cases and indicates that the ‘Texas Two-step’ legal maneuver is still viable despite setbacks in high-profile 2023 cases involving Johnson & Johnson and 3M.

As we move into 2024, the upcoming fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried looms, serving as a sobering reminder of the risks of testifying in one’s own defense.

Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

