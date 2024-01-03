en English
Courts & Law

High Court Upholds Bank’s Right to Freeze Suspected Fraudulent Account

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
High Court Upholds Bank's Right to Freeze Suspected Fraudulent Account

In a landmark ruling, the High Court recently dismissed an application for an interim mandatory injunction in the case of Harvey v Santander UK plc [2023] EWHC 2947 (KB). The application sought to compel Santander UK plc to unfreeze a customer’s bank account which was suspected of fraudulent activity. This decision underscores the judicial trend of supporting a bank’s right to freeze accounts without notice when there are suspicions of fraud or criminal activity.

Suspicion Triggers Freeze

The customer’s business account was frozen following a large suspicious payment that triggered the bank’s monitoring systems. The customer contended this as a breach of contract and requested the bank to unfreeze the account. However, the court, assessing the situation, ruled in favor of the bank.

Customer’s Claims Fall Short

Upon examining the evidence, the court determined that there wasn’t a high level of assurance that the customer could prove at trial that the bank’s actions were not within its contractual rights. The lack of evidence to validate the legitimacy of the funds and the proposed transactions further undermined the customer’s position.

Bank’s Defense and Court’s Stance

The court highlighted the potential inadequacy of damages as a remedy for the bank if the injunction was wrongly granted. They took into account the possibility of regulatory and criminal penalties, as well as claims from third parties. The customer’s limited financial resources were deemed insufficient to cover potential damages. Upholding the principle of caution in granting interim mandatory injunctions, the court maintained the status quo, favoring the bank and denying the customer’s application.

In conclusion, this case echoes the judiciary’s support for a bank’s right to protect its interests and those of its customers by freezing accounts suspected of fraudulent activity. The decision underlines the importance of maintaining clear, irrefutable evidence of the legitimacy of transactions to avoid such situations.

Courts & Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

