Courts & Law

High Court Ruling Paves Way for Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in England

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:16 am EST
High Court Ruling Paves Way for Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in England

In a landmark ruling, the English High Court held that a foreign judgment, which carries res judicata effect in its origin jurisdiction, can be enforced in England under common law, even if it is unenforceable in the jurisdiction where it was originally issued. The decision resonated in the case of Invest Bank PSC v El-Husseini [2023] EWHC 2302, sending ripples of implications for the enforcement of foreign judgments in England, especially in the absence of reciprocal arrangements between the UK and the foreign jurisdiction.

A Case of Interest

The case in question revolved around the enforcement of two UAE money judgments against a defendant in England, which had become unenforceable in Abu Dhabi due to a change in UAE law. Despite the unenforceability of the judgments in Abu Dhabi, the High Court ruled that they retained their res judicata effect and were thereby enforceable in England. The court dismissed the notion that a judgment unenforceable in its jurisdiction of origin due to local procedural barriers should not be enforced in England.

Enforceability of Foreign Judgment Under Common Law

In its decision, the court clarified that the enforceability of a foreign judgment under common law pertains to the debt arising from the judgment rather than the judgment itself. This ruling follows the UAE Ministry of Justice’s directive that acknowledges the enforcement of English court judgments in the UAE on the basis of reciprocity, despite the absence of a formal bilateral enforcement treaty.

Steps Towards Reciprocal Enforcement

The judgments in both El-Husseini and a prior related case, Lenkor Energy Trading DMCC v Puri, are viewed as positive strides towards reciprocal enforcement of commercial judgments between England and the UAE. This development is significant in the broader context of international arbitration and enforcement of foreign judgments.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

