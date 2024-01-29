High Court Revokes Gag Order on 'Mentega Terbang' Producer; Raises Questions on Freedom of Speech

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur has revoked a gag order previously imposed on Tan Meng Kheng, the producer of the controversial local indie film 'Mentega Terbang'. High Court judge Jamil Hussin presided over the revision of the gag order, ruling that the prosecution failed to establish a 'real and substantial risk to the fairness of the trial'.

Unjustified Gag Order

The gag order was initially placed on Tan by a magistrates' court on January 17, as a condition of his bail. Lawyers for Liberty (LFL), who are representing Tan, argued that the magistrate's proceedings did not disclose any clear or immediate threat to the trial's fairness. The High Court's ruling effectively acknowledges this argument, suggesting that the original imposition of the gag order lacked sufficient justification.

Religious Sensitivities and Freedom of Speech

Tan Meng Kheng and the film's director, Khairi Anwar Jailani, are facing charges under Section 298 of the Penal Code. They stand accused of intentionally wounding the religious feelings of others, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a fine, or both. The film at the center of the controversy, 'Mentega Terbang', portrays the religious conflict of a Muslim teenager exploring other religions. This narrative has sparked significant debate about the limits of freedom of speech and the extent to which artistic expression should respect religious sensitivities.

Questioning the Ban

The home ministry banned 'Mentega Terbang' on September 1, a decision that Tan and Jailani have criticized as irrational and an infringement of freedom of speech. The lifting of the gag order is a notable step in their ongoing legal battle, allowing them to freely discuss the case and express their views. The ultimate outcome of their trial will have significant implications for the balance between freedom of expression and religious respect in Malaysia's film industry.