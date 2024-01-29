High Court Reviews Defamation Lawsuit Involving Cricketer MS Dhoni

A high-stakes defamation lawsuit has found itself under the judicial gaze of the High Court, with Justice Prathiba Singh presiding over proceedings. The case involves an embattled couple, iconic cricketer MS Dhoni, and a host of media outlets. The couple alleges that Dhoni, along with various media houses and social media platforms, have engaged in the dissemination of defamatory statements against them. The controversy revolves around allegations of illegal financial gains to the tune of Rs 15 crore from Dhoni.

Seeking Justice and Reparations

The plaintiffs seek damages amounting to Rs 2 crore and a permanent injunction to halt further distribution of allegedly defamatory content. The legal proceedings have witnessed robust arguments from all parties involved. Sidhant Kumar, the advocate representing ANI, maintains that his client merely reported the filing of the complaint in Ranchi and that the lawsuit against ANI is unviable given the absence of specific allegations against it.

Questioning Media Portrayal

Satvik Varma, the senior counsel for the couple, acknowledged the necessity of fair reporting but raised concerns about the portrayal of his clients. Justice Singh emphasized the need for the plaintiffs to furnish specific allegations against each defendant concerning the contentious articles. The case has been adjourned to April 3, with an instruction for the plaintiffs to serve a copy of the lawsuit to Dhoni's counsel within three days.

MS Dhoni's Stance

Shekhar Kumar, MS Dhoni's advocate, contended that the suit is not maintainable against Dhoni as the cricketer merely initiated a case in a Ranchi court. The case has its roots in a 2017 contract for the establishment of cricket academies, with Dhoni filing a criminal case against the couple for alleged contract violations. The Delhi High Court has refused to pass any interim order against Dhoni and the implicated media houses and social media platforms. The case promises to be a pivotal one, with potential repercussions for public figures, media outlets, and the notion of defamation in the digital age.