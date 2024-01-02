en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

High Court Questions ACC’s Case against bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
High Court Questions ACC’s Case against bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief

The High Court of Bangladesh has issued a rule questioning the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) regarding its case against Toufique Imrose Khalidi, the Editor-in-Chief of bdnews24.com. This step was taken in response to a writ petition filed by Khalidi, challenging the ACC’s case as ‘unsubstantial and repressive.’ The court has directed the ACC and Dhaka’s deputy commissioner to respond within a four-week timeframe.

Excused from Court Hearings

In addition to this, the High Court has granted a respite to Khalidi by excusing him from attending court hearings until the chargesheet is filed. This decision was made bearing in mind the extensive legal proceedings that have already taken place.

The Backdrop of the Case

The roots of this case trace back to October 2019 when an asset management company made an investment of Tk 500 million in bdnews24.com. The ACC opened an investigation into a Tk 420 million deposit by Khalidi from an ‘unknown source.’ Despite the lapse of three and a half years, this investigation has not yet reached a conclusion.

The ACC’s Controversial Handling of the Case

The ACC’s handling of this case has been subject to criticism. The most notable of these being the frequent absence of ACC counsel at hearings, leading to multiple deferments. Furthermore, the ACC has also been accused of amending legal documents and wasting the court’s time. In light of these developments, the High Court had previously granted bail to Khalidi, a decision unsuccessfully contested by the ACC at the Supreme Court.

0
Bangladesh Courts & Law
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University of Creative Technology Chittagong: Nurturing Creative Minds with Innovation and Traditional Values

By Muhammad Jawad

Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah

By Muhammad Jawad

Chattogram City Grapples with Severe Gas Crisis: A Look into the Situation

By Muhammad Jawad

Mymensingh-4 Constituency: A Battle of Legacy, Influence, and Swing Votes

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears ...
@Bangladesh · 11 mins
Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears ...
heart comment 0
Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
Temple-based Programme Marks 6th Phase with Book Festival

By Muhammad Jawad

Temple-based Programme Marks 6th Phase with Book Festival
Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BMP Report

By Muhammad Jawad

Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BMP Report
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

By Muhammad Jawad

Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Latest Headlines
World News
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
9 seconds
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
17 seconds
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
30 seconds
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
49 seconds
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
50 seconds
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
50 seconds
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
50 seconds
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
57 seconds
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Sartaj Aziz
57 seconds
Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Sartaj Aziz
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
31 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
35 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
38 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
45 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app