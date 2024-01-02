High Court Questions ACC’s Case against bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief

The High Court of Bangladesh has issued a rule questioning the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) regarding its case against Toufique Imrose Khalidi, the Editor-in-Chief of bdnews24.com. This step was taken in response to a writ petition filed by Khalidi, challenging the ACC’s case as ‘unsubstantial and repressive.’ The court has directed the ACC and Dhaka’s deputy commissioner to respond within a four-week timeframe.

Excused from Court Hearings

In addition to this, the High Court has granted a respite to Khalidi by excusing him from attending court hearings until the chargesheet is filed. This decision was made bearing in mind the extensive legal proceedings that have already taken place.

The Backdrop of the Case

The roots of this case trace back to October 2019 when an asset management company made an investment of Tk 500 million in bdnews24.com. The ACC opened an investigation into a Tk 420 million deposit by Khalidi from an ‘unknown source.’ Despite the lapse of three and a half years, this investigation has not yet reached a conclusion.

The ACC’s Controversial Handling of the Case

The ACC’s handling of this case has been subject to criticism. The most notable of these being the frequent absence of ACC counsel at hearings, leading to multiple deferments. Furthermore, the ACC has also been accused of amending legal documents and wasting the court’s time. In light of these developments, the High Court had previously granted bail to Khalidi, a decision unsuccessfully contested by the ACC at the Supreme Court.