en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

High Court President Announces Pilot Project to Address Case Backlog

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
High Court President Announces Pilot Project to Address Case Backlog

Mr. Justice David Barniville, president of the High Court, has introduced a pilot project that will ensure the availability of more judges to hear cases during the court’s long vacation in September. This initiative comes as a response to the recommendations of the Judicial Planning Working Group (JPWG) and aims to address the mounting backlog of cases, particularly serious criminal matters.

Five Additional Judges to Speed Up Case Proceedings

In an unprecedented move, five extra judges will be available to deal with cases and applications from the court’s family, non-jury/judicial review/asylum, and planning and environment lists. This is a welcome change that is expected to expedite the process of hearing and resolving cases. Family lawyer Keith Walsh stands in support of the project, acknowledging it as a significant shift that will help push cases forward.

Shift in Traditional Vacation Period

The traditional long vacation period will see a substantial change. In this period, typically, a reduced service operated by a vacation judge is provided. However, under the new pilot project, the judges will stagger their two-month breaks to ensure their availability in September. The initiative is seen as a practical approach to tackle the backlog of cases.

Broader Judiciary Reforms on the Horizon

The pilot project is part of wider judiciary reforms in the pipeline. These reforms include the introduction of modern IT systems and changes in work practices such as shortened vacations and five-day workweeks. The Government, addressing the issue of low judges per capita in Ireland, has already appointed 24 new judges last year with plans to appoint around 20 more this year. These appointments hinge on the implementation of the JPWG recommendations, including the pilot project, and would raise the total number of judges from 172 to 217.

0
Courts & Law Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Monongalia County Law Enforcement Intensifies Efforts, Leads to Multiple Arrests

By BNN Correspondents

Teen Jailed for Snapchat-Distracted Driving Resulting in Serious Injury

By Rizwan Shah

Appeals Court Upholds Right of New York Black Car Fund to Impose Surcharge on Noncash Tips

By Muhammad Jawad

Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Tensions between Israel and Lebanon: On the Brink of War? ...
@Law · 8 mins
Escalating Tensions between Israel and Lebanon: On the Brink of War? ...
heart comment 0
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
Bengaluru Sees Sharp Rise in Crime Case Registrations in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Sees Sharp Rise in Crime Case Registrations in 2023
Supreme Court Restricts High Courts’ Power to Summon Government Officials

By Rafia Tasleem

Supreme Court Restricts High Courts' Power to Summon Government Officials
Supreme Court Rejects Plea for SIT or CBI Probe in Adani-Hindenburg Report

By Rafia Tasleem

Supreme Court Rejects Plea for SIT or CBI Probe in Adani-Hindenburg Report
Latest Headlines
World News
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Nail-Biter Finale Before The New Playoff Format
47 seconds
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Nail-Biter Finale Before The New Playoff Format
Italian Artist Sparks Controversy with Netanyahu-Hitler Comparison in Displayed Poster
1 min
Italian Artist Sparks Controversy with Netanyahu-Hitler Comparison in Displayed Poster
The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year's Resolution Worth Considering
2 mins
The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year's Resolution Worth Considering
Fiji Women's Rights Movement Calls for Equal Representation in Leadership
2 mins
Fiji Women's Rights Movement Calls for Equal Representation in Leadership
Laurens County's Sheriff Election: A Choice Marred by Controversy
3 mins
Laurens County's Sheriff Election: A Choice Marred by Controversy
Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers
4 mins
Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers
Duke Dominates Syracuse in a Stellar Second-Half Performance
4 mins
Duke Dominates Syracuse in a Stellar Second-Half Performance
Leona Maguire: Silent Assassin of Golf's Greens
4 mins
Leona Maguire: Silent Assassin of Golf's Greens
South Korea Grapples with Rising Youth Suicides Despite Overall Decrease
4 mins
South Korea Grapples with Rising Youth Suicides Despite Overall Decrease
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app