High Court President Announces Pilot Project to Address Case Backlog

Mr. Justice David Barniville, president of the High Court, has introduced a pilot project that will ensure the availability of more judges to hear cases during the court’s long vacation in September. This initiative comes as a response to the recommendations of the Judicial Planning Working Group (JPWG) and aims to address the mounting backlog of cases, particularly serious criminal matters.

Five Additional Judges to Speed Up Case Proceedings

In an unprecedented move, five extra judges will be available to deal with cases and applications from the court’s family, non-jury/judicial review/asylum, and planning and environment lists. This is a welcome change that is expected to expedite the process of hearing and resolving cases. Family lawyer Keith Walsh stands in support of the project, acknowledging it as a significant shift that will help push cases forward.

Shift in Traditional Vacation Period

The traditional long vacation period will see a substantial change. In this period, typically, a reduced service operated by a vacation judge is provided. However, under the new pilot project, the judges will stagger their two-month breaks to ensure their availability in September. The initiative is seen as a practical approach to tackle the backlog of cases.

Broader Judiciary Reforms on the Horizon

The pilot project is part of wider judiciary reforms in the pipeline. These reforms include the introduction of modern IT systems and changes in work practices such as shortened vacations and five-day workweeks. The Government, addressing the issue of low judges per capita in Ireland, has already appointed 24 new judges last year with plans to appoint around 20 more this year. These appointments hinge on the implementation of the JPWG recommendations, including the pilot project, and would raise the total number of judges from 172 to 217.