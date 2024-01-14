High Court Orders Review of Departmental Punishment for Acquitted Officer

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has instructed a reevaluation of the departmental punishment meted out to police officer Jarnail Singh, following his acquittal in a corruption case. Singh, who had been penalized with a stoppage of two annual increments with cumulative effect, initiated a departmental probe after his arrest on corruption charges by the state vigilance bureau in Ludhiana in May 2013. Despite his criminal case acquittal in May 2017, the punishment was upheld by the Appellate Authority in January 2017.

Seeking Justice

Singh approached the High Court, seeking to overturn the March 1, 2016 order of punishment, citing Punjab Police Rules which necessitate a review of departmental punishment in the wake of a judicial acquittal. In response, the government counsel admitted that a post-acquittal review had not been carried out.

Not a Blanket Exemption

The High Court pointed out that an acquittal does not automatically exempt an officer from departmental action, unless the acquittal does not satisfy certain exceptions specified in the Punjab Police Rules. These exceptions include instances where the acquittal is based on technical grounds, or where evidence suggests a suspicion of the officer.

Case Remanded for Review

The court has now sent the case back to the reviewing authority, instructing a fresh decision on the punishment to be made within six months. This case highlights the nuanced intersection of departmental action and legal proceedings, and the potential for the two to diverge in their outcomes, reflecting the complexity and challenges inherent in the administration of justice.