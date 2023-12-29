en English
Courts & Law

High Court Orders Re-hearing of Landmark Case Involving $230k Islamic Law Dower Payment in New Zealand

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:45 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:17 am EST
In a landmark decision, New Zealand’s Court of Appeal has mandated the High Court to reexamine a case regarding the enforcement of an Islamic marriage agreement, known as a nikah. This contract delineates financial obligations in the eventuality of divorce or demise. The involved parties are a Muslim couple, Rafid Salih and Rahla Almarzooqi, who tied the knot in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before relocating to New Zealand, where they planned their future.

Contesting a Divorce Settlement

After their divorce in 2016, a contention arose over the payment of NZ$230,000 as outlined in their marriage pact. The nikah agreement incorporates a clause for mahr—a traditional Islamic marital gift, which Salih is required to give Almarzooqi in case of divorce or his death. A Dubai court had previously ruled in favor of Almarzooqi, indicting Salih for ill-treatment and ordering him to pay the full sum. However, Salih’s legal counsel contends that the payment should only be made if the mistreatment allegations are substantiated in a New Zealand court.

Law of the Land

The High Court had initially pronounced that UAE law should prevail, given that the marriage had occurred there. However, the Court of Appeal has since decided that New Zealand law should be taken into account, with the possibility of subject experts enlightening the court on Sharia law norms. The appellate court’s judgment paves the way for the nikah to be enforceable under New Zealand law, provided its interpretation is guided by the cultural milieu in which it was agreed upon.

Setting a Precedent

This litigation marks the first instance of a New Zealand higher court considering Islamic marriage contracts, and it could have far-reaching ramifications for analogous cases in the future. The nuanced approach of the New Zealand Court of Appeal in this case is a testament to the evolving judiciary’s capacity to handle sensitive issues that blend cultural customs and legal intricacies.

Courts & Law Crime New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

