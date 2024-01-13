High Court Judge Refuses Habeas Corpus Petition in Same-Sex Relationship Case, Citing Morality

In a recent hearing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Pankaj Jain declined to entertain a habeas corpus petition brought forth by a woman asserting that her same-sex partner had been unlawfully detained by the latter’s family. The judge’s rationale centered on a belief in the inseparability of morality and constitutionality, a stance that generated considerable controversy.

Justice Jain’s Controversial Remarks

During the proceedings, Justice Jain made an oral remark instructing the petitioner to return the ‘immoral thing’ to its place of origin. This was in response to the petitioner’s claim that her partner’s family opposed their relationship, and the ensuing conflict had led to her being slapped by a police officer when she sought protection.

Legal Arguments and Reactions

Despite efforts by the petitioner’s lawyer to argue the case, Justice Jain held firm on his view of morality and constitutionality being intertwined. The ensuing fallout has sparked conversations around the rights and acceptance of the LGBT community in India, and the impact of the landmark 2018 Navtej Singh Johar judgment which decriminalized homosexuality.

Awaiting the Next Hearing

Subsequent to Justice Jain’s ruling, the order indicated that the next hearing would take place on January 15. At this hearing, the counsel for the petitioner will be required to provide additional evidence to establish the petitioner’s capacity to act as the ‘next best friend’ of the detainee. This would need to go beyond the transcribed telephonic conversation between the detainee and the petitioner’s mother that was presented during the initial hearing.