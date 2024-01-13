en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

High Court Judge Refuses Habeas Corpus Petition in Same-Sex Relationship Case, Citing Morality

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
High Court Judge Refuses Habeas Corpus Petition in Same-Sex Relationship Case, Citing Morality

In a recent hearing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Pankaj Jain declined to entertain a habeas corpus petition brought forth by a woman asserting that her same-sex partner had been unlawfully detained by the latter’s family. The judge’s rationale centered on a belief in the inseparability of morality and constitutionality, a stance that generated considerable controversy.

Justice Jain’s Controversial Remarks

During the proceedings, Justice Jain made an oral remark instructing the petitioner to return the ‘immoral thing’ to its place of origin. This was in response to the petitioner’s claim that her partner’s family opposed their relationship, and the ensuing conflict had led to her being slapped by a police officer when she sought protection.

Legal Arguments and Reactions

Despite efforts by the petitioner’s lawyer to argue the case, Justice Jain held firm on his view of morality and constitutionality being intertwined. The ensuing fallout has sparked conversations around the rights and acceptance of the LGBT community in India, and the impact of the landmark 2018 Navtej Singh Johar judgment which decriminalized homosexuality.

Awaiting the Next Hearing

Subsequent to Justice Jain’s ruling, the order indicated that the next hearing would take place on January 15. At this hearing, the counsel for the petitioner will be required to provide additional evidence to establish the petitioner’s capacity to act as the ‘next best friend’ of the detainee. This would need to go beyond the transcribed telephonic conversation between the detainee and the petitioner’s mother that was presented during the initial hearing.

0
Courts & Law Human Rights India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
4 mins ago
Bombay High Court's Controversial Ruling: Mutual Attraction, Not Lust
In a controversial ruling, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Nitin Dhaberao, a 26-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The court based its decision on the premise that Dhaberao and the minor girl were involved in a love affair, implying their sexual relationship was born out
Bombay High Court's Controversial Ruling: Mutual Attraction, Not Lust
Moneta Pizza Parlor Shooting: Shamanique Mickle Convicted of Second-Degree Murder
16 mins ago
Moneta Pizza Parlor Shooting: Shamanique Mickle Convicted of Second-Degree Murder
Ann Arbor Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming in Public Bathrooms
16 mins ago
Ann Arbor Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming in Public Bathrooms
Brielle Police Officer Charged with Computer Theft: A Blow to Public Trust
4 mins ago
Brielle Police Officer Charged with Computer Theft: A Blow to Public Trust
Temple Burglary in Hailakandi Leads to Arrest of Suspected Drug Addicts
7 mins ago
Temple Burglary in Hailakandi Leads to Arrest of Suspected Drug Addicts
UP Police Announces Constable Recruitment Exam Date
15 mins ago
UP Police Announces Constable Recruitment Exam Date
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
30 seconds
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
37 seconds
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
58 seconds
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
1 min
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns
1 min
Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns
The 34th African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of African Football
1 min
The 34th African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of African Football
2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy
2 mins
2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
3 mins
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
3 mins
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
57 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app