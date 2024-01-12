High Court Judge Declares Regulations on Public Servants’ Vacation Leave Unconstitutional

In an unprecedented ruling, High Court Judge Devindra Rampersad declared that laws barring public servants from accessing vacation leave amidst disciplinary proceedings are unconstitutional. This groundbreaking decision came in response to a constitutional lawsuit filed by public health inspector, Daisey Boodram.

Unlawful Penalty on Public Officers

The laws under scrutiny were Regulation 78 of the Civil Service Regulations and Regulation 97 of the Public Service Commission Regulations. These regulations denied public servants the right to accumulate and utilise vacation leave while facing disciplinary charges. Justice Rampersad, rejecting the argument that these rules struck a fair balance between the rights of public servants and the interests of the state, deemed the regulations as an unlawful penalty on public officers.

Case Background: An Undue Burden

The case emerged when Boodram was reassigned within her job and later faced misconduct charges. In the midst of this upheaval, she sought vacation leave to visit her terminally ill common-law husband but was denied due to the regulations. This led to her challenging the legality of these rules.

A Significant Ruling

This ruling carries significant implications, with potential effects on thousands of public servants. Justice Rampersad also suggested that there were less restrictive alternatives available for the swift resolution of the disciplinary process. However, while he issued declarations over the regulations, he refrained from awarding Boodram compensation as she eventually received the leave she had requested.