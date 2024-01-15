High Court Judge Brands O'Flynn's Legal Arguments 'Disgraceful'

In the labyrinth of legal disputes, the High Court has been the stage for an ongoing clash involving Cork developer Michael O'Flynn. In a recent turn of events, Mr. Justice Alexander Owens has expressed strong disapproval of arguments presented by O'Flynn's legal team, going as far as to describe their submissions as 'disgraceful'.

Denied Order for Costs

This reaction from the judge came as he decided against granting O'Flynn an order for costs in relation to a case that was conceded by Alan McGee, a personal insolvency practitioner (PIP). The decision not to award costs against the PIP, Alan McGee, is a notable development in the long-standing feud between O'Flynn and his neighbor's personal insolvency arrangement.

Continuing Legal Battles

This case is mired in a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) involving O'Flynn's neighbor, which has been a contentious issue for a significant amount of time. Despite O'Flynn's previous victory in a Supreme Court case last year, the judge's refusal to award costs indicates the persistence of legal battles and complexities in the situation.

'Disgraceful' Submissions

In an unusual display of judicial rhetoric, Mr. Justice Alexander Owens used the term 'disgraceful' to describe the submissions made by the legal team of property developer Michael O'Flynn. The harsh criticism, directed towards the arguments presented by O'Flynn's lawyers, underlines the judge's stern stance on the matter and adds a layer of intensity to the ongoing legal wrangle.