Courts & Law

High Court Dismisses Kidnapping Case Against Mother, Affirms Parental Rights

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
High Court Dismisses Kidnapping Case Against Mother, Affirms Parental Rights

In a landmark judgment that may have far-reaching implications for parental rights, especially in cases of marital discord, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a parent cannot be deemed guilty of kidnapping. The court underscored that both parents share equal natural guardianship of a child, in the absence of an order from a competent court.

Origins of the Controversy

The case stems from a nine-year-old kidnapping complaint against a woman who had allegedly taken her minor daughter from her grandparents’ home. The complaint was lodged by the child’s grandfather, who alleged a conspiracy involving multiple family members. The discord between the woman and her husband, which led her to register a complaint against him and his family, is the backdrop of this case.

Unraveling the Case

Despite the husband being granted bail and his parents found innocent, the woman moved to Delhi and filed a petition under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. On April 28, 2015, the woman, accompanied by another man, reportedly took her daughter from her father-in-law’s home. She informed him via a phone call that the child was with her. The grandfather, however, lodged a kidnapping complaint against her.

High Court’s Perspective

The woman was summoned in 2018 to face trial for kidnapping. But in a significant turn of events, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has now dismissed the case. The court’s decision recognizes the enduring parent-child relationship and the rights of both parents as natural guardians. The court’s ruling quashed the complaint and summoning order, along with all subsequent proceedings, against the mother.

This verdict holds substantial significance for parental rights, particularly in cases where the relationship between the parents is strained. It reaffirms the enduring parent-child bond and underscores the principle that both parents are equal natural guardians of the child.

Courts & Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

