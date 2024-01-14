High Court Directs TNPSC to Review Group II Exam Selection Process

Following a prolonged legal battle, the Madras High Court has issued a directive to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to form an in-house committee. This directive is aimed at scrutinizing the selection process of the 2009-11 Group II exams which were conducted in 2012.

Origins of the Legal Dispute

The directive stems from a petition filed by S Saibulla, who asserted that despite scoring above the cut-off marks for Backward Class Muslim (BCM), he was overlooked for the position. He contended that candidates with lower scores were selected over him. In response to his claim, a single judge ruled in his favour and ordered TNPSC to appoint him to the appropriate post.

Appeal and Confirmation

Unsatisfied with the judgement, TNPSC contested the decision. However, during the appeal hearing, it was revealed that Saibulla’s non-selection was due to procedural errors. TNPSC admitted this oversight and noted that disciplinary actions were already taken against the officials responsible for the said errors. The high court subsequently upheld the single judge’s ruling and dismissed TNPSC’s appeal.

A Call for Transparency and Accountability

Aside from affirming the previous order, the high court mandated TNPSC to establish the oversight committee within one month. The committee carries the responsibility of completing a thorough investigation of the selection process within three months. Furthermore, the committee is expected to recommend measures for preventing similar oversights in future examinations. This initiative marks a significant step towards ensuring transparency and accountability in public service examinations.