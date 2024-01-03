High Court Acquits Home Guard in Extortion Case, Highlights Police Misconduct

In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench has annulled a charge sheet and summoning order against a home guard, Ram Gopal Gupta, who was accused of extortion from truck drivers in Hardoi. The court characterized the case as a ‘classic example of false implication by police’ and berated the shoddy investigation that failed to incorporate either the rumored video evidence or any victims as witnesses in the case diary.

A Case Built on Imagination?

Ram Gopal Gupta was arrested on September 27, 2020, under the suspicion of soliciting a bribe from a truck driver, based on a video. He was formally charged on October 13, 2020, and summoned to court on April 25, 2022. However, upon review, the High Court discovered no video linked with the case diary and no actual victims of extortion. This lead the court to infer that the charges were mere fabrications, based solely on imagination.

Justice Served: A Call for Accountability

The court has ruled in favor of Gupta, ordering the Hardoi district magistrate and superintendent of police to recompense Gupta Rs 2 lakh for harassment. A compliance report is expected to be filed within two months. This ruling not only vindicates Gupta but also serves as a call to accountability for authorities involved in the case.

Implications and Future Actions

In addition to the compensation and compliance report, the court has ensured that the order is circulated to relevant authorities for necessary action. This move aims at initiating a comprehensive review of the investigative procedures and the handling of criminal accusations, potentially leading to significant improvements in the justice system.