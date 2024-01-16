Hawaii Government Employees Association Overcomes Allegations of Religious Discrimination

The US District Court for the District of Hawaii has ruled in favor of the Hawaii Government Employees Association (HGEA) in a case alleging religious discrimination against an ex-state employee. The case involved Christine Asing, a former worker at Hawaii's Department of Agriculture, who accused the HGEA of religious discrimination after it refused to file a grievance on her behalf following her unsuccessful request for a religious exemption to the department's Covid-19 vaccine-or-test mandate.

Advertisment

HGEA's Stand Against Allegations

The union's decision to not support Asing's grievance was the centerpiece of this legal dispute. Asing had claimed that the union's refusal was based on religious discrimination. The court, however, determined that Asing failed to provide sufficient evidence to substantiate her claim that the union would have acted differently if her religious beliefs were not a factor.

Opportunity for Amended Complaint

Advertisment

Despite ruling against Asing, the court has provided her the opportunity to amend her complaint. This allows her to strengthen her arguments and put forth additional evidence to support her claims of religious discrimination.

The Vaccine-or-Test Mandate

The initial policy at the heart of this case required employees to either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to regular testing as a condition of employment. This sparked the legal battle as Asing sought a religious exemption, which was ultimately denied, leading to the allegations against the HGEA.