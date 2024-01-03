en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Harvard University’s ‘Golden Parachute’: Reward or Consequence?

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
Harvard University’s ‘Golden Parachute’: Reward or Consequence?

Harvard University, a name renowned in academia, has recently found itself under intense scrutiny for its handling of an internal personnel matter. The igniting spark for this controversy is a financial arrangement involving a high-ranking official, Ms. Gay, who is transitioning to a different position within the university. Interestingly, despite her change in roles, Ms. Gay’s salary remains consistent with what she was earning in her previous position, leading to widespread criticism and raising questions about accountability within the institution.

A Controversial ‘Golden Parachute’

Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at the Lawfare Project, has been vocal in his disapproval of this arrangement. Filitti has referred to this financial compromise as a ‘Golden Parachute,’ a term often used in the corporate sector to describe generous severance packages offered to executives upon their dismissal or if the company changes hands. In this context, the term implies a sense of impropriety, suggesting that Ms. Gay is being rewarded rather than penalized.

Circumstances Leading to the Change

The situation surrounding Ms. Gay’s transition is not without its complications. Claudine Gay, the outgoing Harvard President and a Political Science professor, was alleged to have inadequately addressed issues of antisemitism and academic plagiarism during her tenure. These allegations led to her stepping down from the administrative position.

Harvard’s Response and Public Reaction

In an unexpected move, Harvard University has allowed Ms. Gay to retain her near $900K annual salary despite her resignation. She is now expected to serve on Harvard’s faculty, with her new role offering a comparable salary to her previous earnings. This decision has triggered a wave of controversy, with many questioning the value of her resignation and the hefty compensation for her new faculty role. There is an undercurrent of concern that Ms. Gay has been effectively paid to resign without facing any significant consequences for the allegations made against her.

As discussions continue, this situation at Harvard University serves as a reminder of the need for transparency, accountability, and fairness within institutions, particularly those entrusted with shaping the minds of future generations.

0
Courts & Law Education United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
22 seconds ago
Investigation Sought Into Chile's Police Chief Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses
The Chilean Attorney General’s Office has called for a formal probe into allegations of human rights violations committed by the Carabineros police during the 2019 street protests. The man at the center of this investigation is Ricardo Yáñez, the general director of the Carabineros. The protests, initially triggered by a hike in subway ticket prices,
Investigation Sought Into Chile's Police Chief Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses
Pakistan Court Convicts Man to Life Imprisonment for Brother-in-law's Murder
4 mins ago
Pakistan Court Convicts Man to Life Imprisonment for Brother-in-law's Murder
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
4 mins ago
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
Hit-and-Run Skier Collision at Keystone Ski Resort: A Father Fights for His Life
26 seconds ago
Hit-and-Run Skier Collision at Keystone Ski Resort: A Father Fights for His Life
Ventura County Deputy Injured in Hit-and-Run During Burglary Response
2 mins ago
Ventura County Deputy Injured in Hit-and-Run During Burglary Response
Winston-Salem Officer Involved in Early Morning Pedestrian Collision
3 mins ago
Winston-Salem Officer Involved in Early Morning Pedestrian Collision
Latest Headlines
World News
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood
19 seconds
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
53 seconds
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
2 mins
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
Southampton FC's Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract
2 mins
Southampton FC's Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
2 mins
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
Trump's Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight
2 mins
Trump's Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
2 mins
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program
2 mins
Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
2 mins
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
46 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
58 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app