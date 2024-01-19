Hardwick v. 3M Co. Ruling: A Game-Changer in PFAS-Related Lawsuits

The latest development in the case of Hardwick v. 3M Co., as ruled by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, has cast a significant shadow on the future landscape of class certification in lawsuits. Particularly, those involving per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of man-made chemicals that have been in use since the 1940s, are in the spotlight.

Hardwick's Case Dismissed

Under this ruling, the court has vacated a district court's statewide class certification in Ohio, directing its dismissal due to lack of jurisdiction. The plaintiff, Kevin Hardwick, a career firefighter, suffered exposure to PFAS through firefighting foam. However, his case fell short of establishing standing as he could not convincingly link his injuries to the specific actions of each defendant.

The Sixth Circuit emphasized the requisite for plaintiffs to demonstrate an actual injury, traceability to a particular defendant, and the potential for a court to offer redress. The Hardwick decision underscores the challenges plaintiffs face in proving standing for class certification in PFAS lawsuits.

Implications of the Ruling

This decision could prove instrumental in reshaping the approach in PFAS litigation and other toxic exposure claims. In such cases, plaintiffs often levy allegations against a group of industry defendants without specific evidence linking their injuries to certain companies. The ruling aligns with legal principles from various jurisdictions, such as Illinois and North Carolina, which mandate plaintiffs to establish a causative link between a defendant's actions and their injuries.

Courts in other circuits, however, like the Second and Third Circuit, have set less stringent standards for establishing standing. The Hardwick decision, therefore, presents a stark contrast to these rulings and could serve as a game-changer in future PFAS litigation and class certification lawsuits.

While the decision might be a setback for plaintiffs, it could bolster the defenses of the accused, particularly concerning traceability of exposure. This ruling could potentially shield companies from unfounded allegations, ensuring only those with a clear link to the injuries face litigation.