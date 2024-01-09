en English
Courts & Law

Gujarat High Court Upholds Conviction of Sanjiv Bhatt in 1990 Custodial Death Case

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Gujarat High Court Upholds Conviction of Sanjiv Bhatt in 1990 Custodial Death Case

In a landmark judgement, the Gujarat High Court has upheld the life sentence and murder conviction of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt and police constable Pravinsinh Zala. This verdict marks a significant chapter in a 1990 case of alleged custodial torture and death. Bhatt and Zala had appealed against their sentences, but the court dismissed their appeal, providing a sense of closure to many who have been following this case closely.

The 1990 Custodial Death Case

The roots of this case delve into the turbulent times of 1990 when Bhatt detained around 133 people under the stringent TADA Act during a communal riot in Jamjodhpur town. Amid the detained, Prabhudas Vaishnani, succumbed to his injuries allegedly due to torture while in custody. This incident led to the initiation of the case against Bhatt and six others.

The court handed down sentences to other police officers involved in the case, who have collectively appealed against the conviction. The state government too appealed for an increase in their sentences, but to no avail.

The Controversial Career of Sanjiv Bhatt

Bhatt’s career has been marked by a series of controversies, the most notable of which is his alleged involvement in fabricating evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots. He was also accused of making unfounded allegations against then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Bhatt was suspended in 2011 and dismissed from service in 2015 for ‘unauthorised absence’.

In 2018, Bhatt was arrested for allegedly framing a person in a drug possession case. The Gujarat High Court’s decision in the custodial death case adds another significant event to the ongoing legal saga involving Bhatt.

Implications of the Verdict

The decision by the Gujarat High Court to uphold the lower court’s order sends a strong message about the accountability of law enforcement officials in India. While the judgment has not yet been published on the high court’s website, its implications are already being felt in the legal and public domains.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected Bhatt’s plea to examine additional witnesses in the custodial death case. This latest judgement reaffirms the earlier conviction and underscores the importance of police accountability in a democratic society.

0
Courts & Law Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

