Gujarat High Court Directs Action on Vadodara Boat Tragedy: Safety Norms in Question

On the tranquil outskirts of Vadodara city, Motnath Lake, a favoured picnic spot in the Harni area, became the scene of an unthinkable tragedy. A boat capsized, claiming the lives of 14 people - 12 students and two teachers from New Sunrise School at Waghodia. The Gujarat High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of this heartbreaking incident, highlighting the dire negligence of safety norms that led to the horrific event.

The Shocking Incident and Legal Proceedings

During a school picnic on that fateful day, an overloaded boat capsized in the serene waters of Motnath Lake. The event 'shocked the conscience' of the public, as stated by Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, and brought to light glaring negligence of safety measures. An FIR has been filed against 19 individuals under sections 304 and 308 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to culpable homicide. Of these, six have been arrested, and the hunt for the remaining suspects continues.

State Government's Response

The court has directed the Gujarat state government to deliver an action taken report by January 29. This measure ensures a thorough investigation into the incident and a comprehensive understanding of the actions taken thereafter. The Secretary of the Home Department, State of Gujarat, is expected to provide this report, backed by an affidavit from a Gazetted Officer, thereby ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.

Accusations and Termination of Contract

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has pointed fingers at the firm responsible for operating and maintaining the lakefront - Kotia Projects, and its subcontractor. The accusations are grave, citing criminal negligence due to inadequate maintenance of boats, lack of life-saving equipment, and failure to provide instructions to the passengers. Following these allegations, the VMC has terminated the contract with Kotia Projects and is delving deeper into the matter.

While the incident has left a deep scar on the community, it has also triggered a much-needed discourse on the importance of safety norms and their strict implementation. As the legal proceedings unfold, the hope for justice for the victims and their families remains steadfast.