Guilty Plea in Hit-and-Run Crash Leads to Four Year Sentence for Suburban Chicago Man

In a ruling that has stirred suburban Chicago, Ted Plevritis, a resident of Palatine, Illinois, has found himself on the wrong side of the law. Plevritis has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run incident that led to the untimely death of a retired Chicago police officer, Rick Haljean, in 2022.

A Tragic Hit-and-Run

The incident occurred in January 2022 in the quiet neighborhood of Edison Park, Chicago. Rick Haljean, a 57-year-old father of three and a respected retired police officer, was crossing a road when a vehicle driven by Plevritis struck him. Plevritis, who was 62 at the time, did not stop to render aid to Haljean. Instead, he fled the scene, leaving Haljean lying on the road.

A Hero’s Last Moments

Haljean, a dedicated officer who had served the Chicago police force for over three decades, was administered CPR by a passerby. Despite the immediate response, Haljean was later pronounced dead at a hospital, marking a tragic end to a life spent in service of the law.

Justice Served

Plevritis surrendered to the police approximately a month after the fatal accident. He was initially faced with several serious felony charges, including reckless homicide in a motor vehicle. However, he pleaded guilty to the charge of failure to report the crash, a decision that led to his sentencing. Plevritis has been credited with nearly two years already spent in custody, reducing his remaining term in prison.

The case of Ted Plevritis serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of failing to uphold the law, even in the most critical moments. His actions not only resulted in the death of a beloved community member but also brought about his downfall. As this case concludes, it underscores the importance of responsibility and accountability on the roads, while also paying tribute to the life of Officer Rick Haljean.