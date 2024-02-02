Guam Judiciary Celebrates Veterans Treatment Court Graduates

In the chambers of the Judiciary of Guam, a momentous occasion recently took place. Veterans from the Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) stood tall, their journey of recovery culminating in a graduation ceremony. Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III, the trailblazer behind the VTC and similar treatment programs, led the proceedings.

A Therapeutic Alternative

Established in 2015, the VTC has been a beacon of hope for many veterans embroiled in the traditional criminal justice system. This court offers a therapeutic alternative, focusing on recovery and addressing an array of issues from post-traumatic stress disorder to substance abuse and co-occurring mental illnesses. It is a hybrid court, combining elements of drug and mental health courts to provide comprehensive support for those it serves.

Impressive Success Rate

Since its inception, the VTC has seen 62 justice-involved veterans graduate, boasting an impressive success rate of 95%. Equally notable is its low recidivism rate of just 5%, testament to the efficacy of the treatment and support provided. The program involves four intensive treatment phases, each designed to equip participants with the tools needed to overcome their personal battles.

Graduation and Beyond

Upon graduation, participants receive several tokens of accomplishment, including a certificate, Justice for Vets coin, Chamber of Commerce coin, and a VTC challenge coin. But the benefits extend beyond these tangible rewards. Graduates also have their cases dismissed and expunged, a significant step towards rebuilding their lives. In his closing remarks, Judge Lamorena emphasized the importance of maintaining sobriety and assured the veterans that the VTC would always be ready to support their journey, even beyond the confines of the court.