Business

Guam Court Finds Flaws in Dismissal of JMI-Edison’s Procurement Appeal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Guam Court Finds Flaws in Dismissal of JMI-Edison’s Procurement Appeal

A recent ruling by the Superior Court of Guam has spotlighted the controversial dismissal of a procurement appeal by Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz. The appeal, lodged by JMI-Edison Inc., concerns the management and support services for the baggage conveyance system at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport. The court has found significant procedural flaws surrounding the dismissal, casting doubt on whether JMI was correctly informed that their appeal could be dismissed, whether the company was given an opportunity to present its case, and if there was sufficient evidence to support the allegations of fraud leveled against JMI.

The Backdrop

JMI found itself embroiled in controversy after it lost a contract to Menzies Aviation and subsequently protested the decision. The Office of Public Accountability (OPA) dismissed JMI’s appeal, a move that implicated Cecil “Buddy” Orsini, the former executive director of the Guam Contractors License Board, in potentially abetting JMI. Orsini resigned in the aftermath of the OPA’s decision.

Court’s Ruling and Implications

Presiding Judge Elyze Iriarte has now ordered the case to be sent back to the OPA for a more comprehensive review. She emphasized that JMI ought to be given the opportunity to address the accusations leveled against it. The OPA has further been instructed to contemplate less severe sanctions before deciding to dismiss the case.

Looking Ahead

JMI’s legal footing for the procurement challenge received backing from both the Office of the Attorney General and the CLB. They affirmed that the work related to the baggage system necessitates a specialty contractor license. In a related development, the OPA found the airport authority’s extension of emergency procurement to be in breach of procurement laws, and directed that the contract with Menzies be terminated within 60 days from its decision date.

Business Courts & Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

