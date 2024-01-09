Guam Court Drama: Taimanglo Brothers’ Assault Case Takes a Dramatic Turn

In the Superior Court of Guam, Kelly Taimanglo and Joseph ‘Baby Joe’ Taimanglo found themselves before Judge Maria Cenzon, embroiled in a legal battle over accusations of assaulting a man due to an unpaid debt from early 2022. The case took a dramatic turn as Kelly Taimanglo, attending the hearing through a Zoom connection from the Department of Corrections, pleaded for his release citing life-threatening conditions within the prison.

Allegations of Assault in Prison

Kelly Taimanglo painted a grim picture of his incarceration, revealing severe injuries sustained from an alleged attack by fellow inmates. His list of afflictions included a broken rib, lost teeth, and substantial damage to his jaw. A move that underscores the severity of his situation, his attorney, Samuel Teker, filed a motion for his immediate release from the Department of Corrections.

Response from the Department of Corrections

Responding to these shocking revelations, Maj. Antone Aguon of the Department of Corrections stated that no reports of the mentioned incident had reached his desk. Nevertheless, he gave his assurance that a thorough investigation would be undertaken to get to the bottom of the matter.

Impact on the Court Case

The unfolding drama in the courtroom did not end with Kelly’s plea. Prosecutor Christine Tenorio voiced concerns about Kelly Taimanglo’s mental state, hinting at its potential impact on the ongoing court case. This development has led to a delay in delivering a plea offer to the accused.

Joseph Taimanglo, represented by attorney Ana Gayle, rejected the plea offer on behalf of his client. However, she indicated that further discussions were needed due to his entanglement in other criminal cases. Consequently, the trial date initially set for January 10 was vacated by Judge Cenzon, adding yet another twist to this convoluted legal saga.