Gregory J. Batchelor Convicted: Sentenced to 18 Months for Child Abuse

On January 31, 2024, a Worcester County man, Gregory J. Batchelor, was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault on children under the age of 14. This conviction has sentenced him to 18 months behind bars. The 50-year-old Athol resident was charged with four counts of indecent assault and battery on two children. These heinous actions took place in Athol in 2019 and 2022.

The Trial

During the trial, five children and one adult testified against Batchelor. The accused also took the stand in his defense. His defense attorney was Alexander Sneirson, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jillian Parent. The testimonies against Batchelor led to the guilty verdict, demonstrating the weight of evidence against him.

The Sentence

Batchelor was sentenced to 18 months in the Franklin House of Correction, a significant term considering the gravity of the offenses. Following his imprisonment, Batchelor is required to register as a sex offender. He will also be on probation for three years. This is a crucial period where his actions will be closely monitored, with zero tolerance for any violation of the conditions set.

Probation Conditions and Reactions

The conditions of his probation include no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16 and a stern prohibition on contact with the victims. He is also prohibited from drug and alcohol consumption. Mandatory substance use and sex offender evaluations are part of the conditions, with any recommended treatment being obligatory. Assistant District Attorney Parent commended the courage of the young girls who came forward. She stated that justice was served with the jury's verdict and the subsequent sentence.