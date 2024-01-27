Grandmother Sues JetBlue for In-Flight Altercation

On a flight intended to celebrate her retirement, 74-year-old Angela Siddell found herself in a shocking altercation with a JetBlue flight attendant. The incident, which occurred on a journey from New York's JFK Airport to Costa Rica on October 31, has led Siddell to seek unspecified damages in a lawsuit against the airline.

Escalation of Events

The feud began when Siddell was accused of discarding her tea cup in the galley—an allegation she denies. She claims that the cabin crew approached her in a verbally aggressive manner following the incident. Siddell, intent on lodging a complaint, sought the offending crew member's name or employee ID, which was adamantly refused. Even the names of other attendants and the captain remained elusive.

Undeterred, Siddell began documenting the incident on an air sickness bag when told there were no complaint forms or paper on board. The situation took a graver turn when Siddell redoubled her efforts to get the employee's name. The crew member responded by grabbing and shoving her, causing Siddell's head to strike an aircraft exit door.

Physical Confrontation and Aftermath

The incident didn't end there. Siddell was handcuffed, and a male crew member applied pressure to her torso, making it difficult for her to breathe. The flight was diverted to Orlando, where police confirmed that the handcuffs were excessively tight.

As a result of the altercation, Siddell alleges she suffered bodily injuries, incapacitation from employment, pain, suffering, and mental anguish. The incident has marred what was meant to be a joyous celebration of her retirement.

JetBlue's Legal Troubles

This is not the first time JetBlue has faced legal action due to its crew's conduct. However, the severity of the incident involving Siddell—an elderly woman—has sparked outrage and calls for a thorough investigation. As Siddell seeks justice, the airline industry is urged to re-evaluate their protocols and training to prevent such incidents in the future.