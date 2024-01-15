Gibraltar's Largest Jury Summon in Decade: Gillian Balban's High-Profile Fraud Case

A case that has gripped the nation's attention is set to enter a crucial phase as over 300 individuals have been called to the Supreme Court for jury duty in a monumental trial. Gillian Balban, a central figure in this high-profile case, is facing serious allegations of fraud. The lawsuit is the result of a diligent investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police's Economic Crime Unit, initiated by Natwest Gibraltar.

A High-Stakes Trial

Balban stands accused of committing four counts of fraud. These allegations amount to nearly £3 million, a figure that has sent ripples across the financial sector. In addition, Balban is also accused of two counts of fraud by abuse of position. These serious charges have made this trial a focal point of national interest and legal scrutiny.

Unprecedented Jury Selection

The magnitude of this case, coupled with its anticipated six-week duration, has necessitated an extensive jury selection process. This process marks the largest jury summons since the notable Marrache trial a decade ago. The court has outlined a rigorous protocol for the selection of jurors, ensuring the utmost impartiality and transparency in this significant trial.

The trial is poised to include the testimonies of approximately 50 witnesses, which requires a meticulous vetting of potential jurors. Each summoned individual is obligated to complete a questionnaire. This questionnaire probes into their potential connections to witnesses, any family members involved, or affiliations with the Financial Services Commission (FSC) or Natwest Bank.