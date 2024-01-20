Georgia Court of Appeals Grants Class Certification in Fulton County Tax Dispute

The Georgia Court of Appeals has granted a victory to taxpayers in Fulton County, Georgia. The appellate court reversed a previous decision, granting class certification to a group of homeowners in Fulton county who allege they were overcharged in property taxes by the county. These homeowners, hailing from Atlanta, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Roswell, and Milton, claim that the county and its municipalities used an illegal method for assessing property taxes on homes sold in 2015, leading to inflated tax bills amounting to tens of millions of dollars.

Reversal of the Trial Court's Decision

The trial court had initially denied class certification to the group of Fulton County taxpayers. However, the Court of Appeals disagreed with this decision, stating that the common questions of law or fact among the class members outweigh any queries affecting only individual members. Therefore, the appellate court reversed the trial court's decision, allowing the Fulton County taxpayers to proceed with their class action lawsuit.

Meeting the Requirements for Class Action

According to the Official Code of Georgia Section 9-11-23, plaintiffs need to fulfill certain commonality and preponderance requirements to qualify for a class action lawsuit. The appellate court's opinion affirmed that these requirements were met by the Fulton County taxpayers. The commonality requirement, in particular, is fulfilled when there is a common question of fact or law that needs answering for all class members. The central question in this case revolves around whether Fulton County employed a lawful method for assessing the property taxes of the proposed class members.

Implications of the Appeal's Success

With the success of the appeal, the Fulton County taxpayers who accuse the county of using an illegal assessment method can now proceed with their class action lawsuit. This move means that the taxpayers have cleared a significant hurdle in their quest for justice. The outcome of this case could potentially result in a substantial financial impact on Fulton County if the court ultimately rules in favor of the homeowners.