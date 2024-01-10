‘General Hospital’ Actress Haley Pullos Faces DUI Charges, Negligence Lawsuit

In a somber scene, 25-year-old actress Haley Pullos, renowned for her role as Molly Lansing Davis on the soap opera ‘General Hospital,’ appeared for a preliminary hearing in a Pasadena court. Pullos faces grave charges stemming from a near-fatal DUI-related car crash on a Los Angeles freeway. The incident, which occurred when Pullos allegedly drove in the wrong direction under the influence of alcohol and drugs, led to a severe head-on collision with another vehicle.

Not Guilty Plea Amidst Serious Accusations

Pullos pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include DUI causing injury, driving with over 0.08 blood alcohol content causing injury, and hit-and-run. The case was adjourned until February 28 by Judge Terry Sterling for further deliberation. The crash resulted in life-threatening injuries to the other driver, 23-year-old Courtney Wilder, who is now suing Pullos for negligence. Court documents reveal that police reports indicate Pullos had to be extracted from her car using the jaws of life, and she displayed signs of intoxication at the scene.

Allegations of Misconduct and Wilder’s Lawsuit

Wilder’s lawsuit paints a disturbing picture of the incident, alleging that Pullos acted maliciously at the accident site. The suit claims that Pullos attacked first responders and expressed more concern for her designer clothing than for the victim’s safety. These allegations, alongside the lawsuit for negligence, have further deepened the legal quagmire for Pullos.

Aftermath: Career Break and Rehab

In the aftermath of the accident, Pullos was dropped from ‘General Hospital’ and subsequently checked into a luxury rehab facility in Malibu. She announced a hiatus from the show to recover from the crash, promising her fans that she would return as soon as possible. Having started her journey on ‘General Hospital’ at the tender age of 11, this incident marks a dark chapter in her career, leaving her fans and colleagues in shock.