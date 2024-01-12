Future Claims Can Be Waived in Settlement Agreements: Scottish Court Ruling

In a notable judgment, the Court of Session in Scotland reversed a decision by the Scottish Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT), declaring that unknown future claims under the Equality Act 2010 can be waived in a settlement agreement if the types of claims are clearly identified. This ruling is a significant development for employers, providing them with greater certainty regarding future claims.

Mr. Bathgate’s Case

The case centered around Mr. Bathgate, a seafarer, who was offered settlement terms during redundancy proceedings. Accepting the terms, he agreed to a waiver for all claims, including those for age discrimination. However, when his employer later declined to make an additional payment due to Mr. Bathgate being over age 61, he accused them of post-employment age discrimination.

The Employment Tribunal, in its initial ruling, stated the claim was validly settled by the agreement. However, the EAT overturned this decision, asserting that waivers must be linked to a ‘particular complaint’ and anticipate the existence of an actual complaint or circumstances where the grounds of the complaint already existed. Therefore, according to the EAT, general waivers were unenforceable, leading to Mr. Bathgate’s claim being allowed to proceed.

The Court of Session’s Ruling

On further appeal, the Court of Session upheld the employer’s appeal regarding future claims being waivable in the settlement agreement. It concurred with the EAT that Mr. Bathgate, being a seafarer, was not entitled to bring the claim under the Equality Act 2010.

The Court’s decision reinforces that future unknown claims can be waived in settlement agreements, so long as the types of claims are clearly identified and the wording used encompasses the settlement of the relevant claim. This ruling provides employers with greater certainty and affects the way settlement agreements are drafted.

Implications of the Ruling

The case underlines the significance of precisely identifying potential future claims in settlement agreements to ensure they are effectively waived. It sets a persuasive precedent for similar cases in England and Wales, and has substantial implications for the drafting of settlement agreements, potentially influencing how such agreements are structured in the future.

While this ruling provides employers with a certain degree of security, it also underscores the necessity for meticulous drafting and compliance with legal requirements in settlement agreements. It is a timely reminder for employers to seek proper legal advice when drafting such agreements to ensure they are protected from future claims.