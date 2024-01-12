en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Future Claims Can Be Waived in Settlement Agreements: Scottish Court Ruling

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Future Claims Can Be Waived in Settlement Agreements: Scottish Court Ruling

In a notable judgment, the Court of Session in Scotland reversed a decision by the Scottish Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT), declaring that unknown future claims under the Equality Act 2010 can be waived in a settlement agreement if the types of claims are clearly identified. This ruling is a significant development for employers, providing them with greater certainty regarding future claims.

Mr. Bathgate’s Case

The case centered around Mr. Bathgate, a seafarer, who was offered settlement terms during redundancy proceedings. Accepting the terms, he agreed to a waiver for all claims, including those for age discrimination. However, when his employer later declined to make an additional payment due to Mr. Bathgate being over age 61, he accused them of post-employment age discrimination.

The Employment Tribunal, in its initial ruling, stated the claim was validly settled by the agreement. However, the EAT overturned this decision, asserting that waivers must be linked to a ‘particular complaint’ and anticipate the existence of an actual complaint or circumstances where the grounds of the complaint already existed. Therefore, according to the EAT, general waivers were unenforceable, leading to Mr. Bathgate’s claim being allowed to proceed.

The Court of Session’s Ruling

On further appeal, the Court of Session upheld the employer’s appeal regarding future claims being waivable in the settlement agreement. It concurred with the EAT that Mr. Bathgate, being a seafarer, was not entitled to bring the claim under the Equality Act 2010.

The Court’s decision reinforces that future unknown claims can be waived in settlement agreements, so long as the types of claims are clearly identified and the wording used encompasses the settlement of the relevant claim. This ruling provides employers with greater certainty and affects the way settlement agreements are drafted.

Implications of the Ruling

The case underlines the significance of precisely identifying potential future claims in settlement agreements to ensure they are effectively waived. It sets a persuasive precedent for similar cases in England and Wales, and has substantial implications for the drafting of settlement agreements, potentially influencing how such agreements are structured in the future.

While this ruling provides employers with a certain degree of security, it also underscores the necessity for meticulous drafting and compliance with legal requirements in settlement agreements. It is a timely reminder for employers to seek proper legal advice when drafting such agreements to ensure they are protected from future claims.

0
Courts & Law
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
46 seconds ago
Impersonating Taxi Driver Convicted of Kidnapping and Sexual Assault in Swansea
In a chilling case that has rocked Swansea, 45-year-old Andras Jancso has been handed down a six-year prison sentence following his conviction on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman. The court learned that Jancso, in a sinister act of deception, posed as a taxi driver in the city center, trapping his victim
Impersonating Taxi Driver Convicted of Kidnapping and Sexual Assault in Swansea
Controversial Arrest in Waukegan: Questions Raised Over Police Conduct
14 mins ago
Controversial Arrest in Waukegan: Questions Raised Over Police Conduct
Wisconsin Bill Seeks to Increase Penalties for Drivers Evading Police
21 mins ago
Wisconsin Bill Seeks to Increase Penalties for Drivers Evading Police
Hyattsville Man Arrested for String of Taxi Driver Robberies
4 mins ago
Hyattsville Man Arrested for String of Taxi Driver Robberies
AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
6 mins ago
AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
Council Defers Decision on Gypsy Site Upgrade Linked to PC Harper's Death
9 mins ago
Council Defers Decision on Gypsy Site Upgrade Linked to PC Harper's Death
Latest Headlines
World News
Shep Rose Faces up to Drinking Problem on Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion
9 seconds
Shep Rose Faces up to Drinking Problem on Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion
Illinois Legislative Updates Emphasize Public Safety, Sustainability and Labor Rights
14 seconds
Illinois Legislative Updates Emphasize Public Safety, Sustainability and Labor Rights
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
1 min
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
2 mins
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
3 mins
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
3 mins
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
3 mins
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
Marquette Basketball Faces Challenge as Sean Jones Sidelined for Season
4 mins
Marquette Basketball Faces Challenge as Sean Jones Sidelined for Season
The Silent Battle: Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Cancer Diagnosis and the Power of Public Disclosure
4 mins
The Silent Battle: Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Cancer Diagnosis and the Power of Public Disclosure
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app