Free Legal Clinic to be Hosted at West Knoxville Church

On February 10, 2024, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 400 Kendall Road, West Knoxville, will turn into a beacon of hope for many. A free legal clinic, designed to dispense legal advice without the burden of costs, will open its doors to individuals seeking guidance on complex legal matters. Backed by the Faith and Justice Alliance, this initiative also enjoys the support of Legal Aid of East Tennessee, the Knoxville Bar Association, the University of Tennessee College of Law, and the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law.

Volunteer Attorneys and Law Students at Service

The clinic's strength lies in its team of volunteer attorneys and law students, ready to offer consultative services across various areas of law. Whether it's bankruptcy, child support and custody, adoption, criminal issues, or real estate, the clinic aims to provide a starting point and direction for legal issues. Attorney Devin DeVore, a recognized specialist in social security, will also be on hand to provide guidance on disability claims.

Accessible Legal Aid for East Tennessee Residents

Proving to be more than just a legal consultation, this clinic is a testament to the power of collective effort in extending legal aid to those who need it. It is open to all residents of East Tennessee and will operate from 9 a.m. to noon. In an attempt to make it as accessible as possible, there is no need for appointments, allowing individuals to walk in and receive the guidance they need.

Guidance, Not Retention

While the clinic provides a valuable service, it is important to note its primary purpose. The focus is on providing initial guidance, not on retaining a lawyer. It serves to demystify legal processes and provide a roadmap for those lost in the labyrinth of law. The clinic is a torch, shedding light on the path one needs to take while navigating the often intimidating terrain of legal issues.