Courts & Law

Frederick Marshall Free Sentenced Following 2022 Idaho Falls Shootout

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
On Tuesday, Frederick Marshall Free, a 25-year-old man involved in a 2022 shootout near an Idaho Falls temple, was sentenced, marking the conclusion of a tense chapter in Idaho Falls’ crime history. The incident that led to Free’s sentencing dates back to May 8, 2020, a day that saw Idaho Falls Police responding to a shooting incident.

A Dispute Turned Deadly

On that fateful day, Austin James Kuck had already been taken to the hospital bearing a gunshot wound to his hand. Free, who was identified as the shooter, had been embroiled in an altercation with Kuck. The dispute had been fuelled by suspicions that Free and Kuck’s ex-girlfriend had broken into Kuck’s home – an accusation that culminated in the shooting.

A Plea Deal and Sentencing

The aftermath of the incident saw Free initially charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Despite pleading not guilty at first, Free later agreed to a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to both charges. District Judge Michael Whyte handed down Free’s sentence – three to six years in prison.

Sentence Suspended

In a twist of events, Judge Whyte suspended the prison sentence and instead placed Free on four years’ probation. In addition to probation, Free is required to complete 100 hours of community service and serve 60 days in jail, with credit for six days already served. He also has to pay fines. Another six months of jail time for his misdemeanor charges was suspended, and Free may face additional discretionary jail time.

Meanwhile, Kuck, the other protagonist in this crime story, was sentenced in April to five to 15 years in prison, showing that justice, while sometimes delayed, is unerring in its pursuit.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

