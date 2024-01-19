Sheriff's Office Staff Member in Franklin County Faces Misdemeanor Charges

A staff member of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office faces a charge of misdemeanor simple assault, a development that has resulted in a suspension and a criminal probe. The accused, whose name and specific role within the office remain undisclosed, was allegedly involved in the incident while not on official duty.

Administrative Leave and Investigation

The accused staff member has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident. The nature of the allegation, especially considering it has been leveled against a member of the Sheriff's office, necessitates a meticulous and impartial investigation. As such, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has referred the criminal investigation to an external agency - the Virginia State Police.

Concurrent Internal Investigation

In addition to the external criminal probe, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office will conduct an internal investigation. This dual approach ensures that not only the legal aspects of the incident are thoroughly examined, but also the professional conduct and internal regulations of the Sheriff's Office.

Waiting for Further Details

As the investigation is ongoing, the office has refrained from releasing further details about the incident or the specific allegations involved. This is to maintain the integrity of the probe and ensure that accurate, verified information is relayed to the public.