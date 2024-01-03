Fourth Circuit Overturns Initial Judgment in Excessive Force Case, Dismisses ADA Claims in Separate Case

In a significant turn of events, the Fourth Circuit has granted relief from judgment to a plaintiff named Frank Morgan. He had previously lost an excessive force lawsuit against a former Logan, West Virginia police officer named J.D. Tincher. The decision was based on the court’s finding that Tincher committed a discovery violation during the legal proceedings, which constituted misconduct under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b)(3).

Allegations of Excessive Force

Morgan accused Tincher of battery during an arrest and while he was handcuffed at the police station. He alleged that the officer used his hands, feet, and a metal pipe to batter him. This discovery violation, as decided by the court, provides grounds for Morgan to seek relief from the initial judgment against him.

Discrimination Case Dismissed

In another legal case, the Fourth Circuit dismissed the claims brought by Gregory Kelly, a former employee of the Town of Abingdon. Kelly had accused the town of discrimination, retaliation, interference, and failure to accommodate in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Unprofessional Behavior and Hostile Work Environment

Kelly alleges that the town’s elected officials engaged in unprofessional behavior, creating a hostile work environment that negatively impacted his health. He subsequently filed Charges of Discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and requested accommodation for his disabilities, but the town allegedly rebuffed his attempts to pursue an interactive process.

The court affirmed the district court’s judgment in favor of the town, ruling that a letter he sent to the town in January 2018 was not an accommodation request under the ADA. The decision marked a significant blow to Kelly’s case, ending his quest for justice under the ADA.