Former Windmoor Healthcare Executive Wendy Merson Sentenced for Defrauding Employer

Wendy Merson, a former executive at Windmoor Healthcare and Directions for Living, was handed a five-year prison sentence following her guilty plea for defrauding her previous employer, Windmoor Healthcare. Merson, who presided over Windmoor as CEO from 2006 to 2018, later assumed the role of CFO at Directions for Living, a healthcare nonprofit.

Unraveling Merson's Deceptive Schemes

The former executive was embroiled in financial malpractices at Windmoor, including the creation of phantom food invoices from a catering company she had stakes in. The deception did not stop at faux bills; Merson was also found pocketing over $400,000 in kickbacks from a transportation contract. A seemingly unusual accusation also surfaced, wherein Merson, along with the clinic's dietary director, allegedly purchased snow crab legs using the hospital's money, either for personal consumption or for resale.

An Investigation Ends in Conviction

The case against Merson began following a report from Windmoor, which triggered a four-year-long investigation by the Pinellas Park Police Department. The investigation resulted in her arrest in December 2022 and subsequent conviction. In parallel to the criminal proceedings, Windmoor's insurance company filed a civil lawsuit against Merson and others in 2020, leading to a settlement in which Merson agreed to pay $500,000.

A Silent Healthcare Nonprofit and Personal Repercussions

Directions for Living, which continues to receive a significant amount of taxpayer funding, has remained silent on the issue of Merson's vetting process or whether it audited its funds following her arrest. Merson's attorney has stated that his client has been making efforts to repay the money owed from the civil lawsuit. If Merson had been tried and convicted, she could have faced up to 30 years in prison.