Courts & Law

Former Shreveport Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:57 am EST
Former Shreveport Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

In a significant development, 55-year-old former lieutenant Jeffrey L. Peters of the Shreveport Police Department has pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud. The confession came to light following the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana’s announcement on January 12, and the plea was later recorded in a United States federal court.

Unlawful Exploitation of Overtime

As per the released information, Peters, during his tenure with the department, manipulated his opportunity to work on a communications project in overtime. The wire fraud was an attempt to defraud his then-employer, the Shreveport Police Department.

Implications of the Guilty Plea

Following Peters’ admission of guilt, the consequences remain uncertain. The nature of his fraudulent activities has not been revealed in detail. Moreover, no information has been provided about potential sentencing or penalties ensuing from his guilty plea.

Unfolding of the Legal Proceedings

The case’s future trajectory remains under wraps, with no details on the next legal steps or potential repercussions available at the moment. As the course of events unfolds, the consequences of Peters’ admission of guilt will become clearer.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

