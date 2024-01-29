Former Prosecutor Draws Attention to Unusual Juror Warning in Trump Defamation Trial

In an unprecedented move, a judge in the second defamation trial of E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump issued a warning to jurors, cautioning them against revealing their identities due to potential retribution from Trump or his supporters. This extraordinary statement, typically associated with high-profile criminal cases, was highlighted by Andrew Weissmann, a former federal prosecutor, during an MSNBC segment hosted by Jen Psaki.

Unusual Juror Warning

Former Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann drew attention to the atypical nature of the judge's warning. He associated such cautioning with intense criminal cases, like the conviction of mob boss Vincent Gigante. In a civil defamation trial, such a warning is unconventional, signaling the high stakes and sensitive nature of this case.

Defamation Trial Verdict

The jury in the defamation trial ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million in damages. This significant judgment follows a previous trial where Trump was found liable for sexually abusing Carroll and defaming her. The former judgment resulted in a $5 million damages award, and the two combined judgments pose a significant financial threat to Donald J. Trump.