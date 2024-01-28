Former President Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3M in Defamation Suit

In an unprecedented judgment, former President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $83.3 million to author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll for defaming her in 2019. The defamation was in response to her allegations of sexual assault by Trump in the 1990s, accusations he has consistently denied. This ruling comes on the heels of a prior judgment that saw Trump being ordered to pay Carroll an additional $5 million for the sexual abuse and defamation over a separate comment.

Trump's Legal Battle and Financial Implications

The verdict has been met with staunch resistance from Trump and his legal team, who have declared their intention to appeal. In the interim, Trump has the option to either pay the awarded sum to the court or secure a bond to circumvent immediate payment. The impending appeal is expected to be a drawn-out legal fight, one that has already seen Trump prioritize court appearances over campaign activities.

A Courtroom Drama

Throughout the proceedings, Trump was an active presence in the courtroom, barring one occasion when he left for his mother-in-law's funeral. The former President's conduct was not without controversy. At one point, the presiding judge threatened to remove him, and he stormed out during Carroll's closing arguments. This high-profile lawsuit has added an unexpected layer of complexity to the already heated primary race for the GOP nomination.

Impact on Trump's Political Aspirations

As reported by The Times, Trump has historically used funds from his political action committee to cover legal expenses. However, the recent significant financial judgment may necessitate tapping into his personal finances. The intertwining of Trump's legal and political battles presents a compelling narrative, highlighting the potential future implications on his political aspirations and financial stability.