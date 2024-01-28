Former President Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million in Defamation Lawsuit

In a landmark defamation trial, E. Jean Carroll, an acclaimed writer, has been awarded a staggering $83.3 million in damages against former President Donald Trump. Carroll had accused Trump of rape in a New York department store in the 1990s and claimed he defamed her in statements made during his presidency. The jury's verdict, which includes $7.3 million for emotional harm, $11 million for harm to her reputation, and $65 million in punitive damages, marks a significant victory for Carroll and a defeat for Trump.

Trump Found to Have Acted with Malice

The jury found that Trump had acted with malice, hatred, ill will, spite, or reckless disregard for Carroll's rights when he denied ever meeting her and suggested she was making her claim to sell a book. According to Carroll's attorney, this verdict is not just a victory for Carroll, but for all women, and a resounding blow to bullies.

However, the legal saga is far from over. Trump has announced his intention to appeal the verdict, labeling the lawsuit a 'Biden Directed Witch Hunt'. He criticized the legal system for being used as a political weapon and claimed that his First Amendment Rights had been infringed upon. He maintains that the verdict is not representative of America.

Not Immune from Damages

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had previously dismissed Trump's argument that he was immune from damages as he was president when he defamed Carroll. The court stated that Trump had forfeited this defense by not raising it after Carroll first sued him in 2019. This crucial ruling set the stage for the subsequent defamation trial and the significant damages awarded to Carroll.