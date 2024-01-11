Former Power and Steel Minister Olu Aguloye Granted N50 Million Bail

In a recent turn of events, former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Aguloye, has been granted bail by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of a Federal Capital Territory High Court. The bail amount stands at N50 million. Aguloye, who faces a seven-count charge of forgery, disobedience of a presidential order, and corruption as laid down by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in case FCT/HC/CR/617/22, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Stipulations of the Bail

The bail conditions are quite stringent. They include the provision of two sureties with landed property worth N300 million, submission of property documents and passports to the court, and a verification of residence in the FCT. Additionally, Aguloye faces a restriction from traveling outside the country without court permission.

Defense and Prosecution Arguments

Adeola Adedipe SAN, Aguloye’s counsel, asserted that his client, being an elderly statesman and the pioneer Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), does not pose a flight risk. Adedipe drew attention to Aguloye’s voluntary cooperation with the EFCC and highlighted his health condition. Contrarily, the prosecution opposed bail, pointing to flight risk concerns.

Justice Onwuegbuzie’s Stand

Despite the prosecution’s objections, Justice Onwuegbuzie granted bail. He emphasized the role of bail in ensuring the defendant’s presence at trial. With this development, the case has been adjourned to February 12 for a hearing.