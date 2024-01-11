en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Former Power and Steel Minister Olu Aguloye Granted N50 Million Bail

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:40 pm EST
Former Power and Steel Minister Olu Aguloye Granted N50 Million Bail

In a recent turn of events, former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Aguloye, has been granted bail by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of a Federal Capital Territory High Court. The bail amount stands at N50 million. Aguloye, who faces a seven-count charge of forgery, disobedience of a presidential order, and corruption as laid down by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in case FCT/HC/CR/617/22, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Stipulations of the Bail

The bail conditions are quite stringent. They include the provision of two sureties with landed property worth N300 million, submission of property documents and passports to the court, and a verification of residence in the FCT. Additionally, Aguloye faces a restriction from traveling outside the country without court permission.

Defense and Prosecution Arguments

Adeola Adedipe SAN, Aguloye’s counsel, asserted that his client, being an elderly statesman and the pioneer Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), does not pose a flight risk. Adedipe drew attention to Aguloye’s voluntary cooperation with the EFCC and highlighted his health condition. Contrarily, the prosecution opposed bail, pointing to flight risk concerns.

Justice Onwuegbuzie’s Stand

Despite the prosecution’s objections, Justice Onwuegbuzie granted bail. He emphasized the role of bail in ensuring the defendant’s presence at trial. With this development, the case has been adjourned to February 12 for a hearing.

0
Courts & Law Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
2 mins ago
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
In a recent development, Dindoshi sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to Hemant Palav, a member of Shiv Sena (UBT). Palav faced allegations of posting an objectionable comment on social media concerning Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. His legal representatives contended that no offense was constituted against him, and asserted that his custodial interrogation was
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Kyiv Court Upholds Controversial Extension of Colonel Chervinskyi's Detention
18 mins ago
Kyiv Court Upholds Controversial Extension of Colonel Chervinskyi's Detention
Greensboro Community Honors Fallen Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in a Heartfelt Tribute
19 mins ago
Greensboro Community Honors Fallen Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in a Heartfelt Tribute
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
7 mins ago
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
Bauchi State Bolsters Security Ahead of Supreme Court Election Judgment
9 mins ago
Bauchi State Bolsters Security Ahead of Supreme Court Election Judgment
Former Student Receives Restraining Order, Banned from Hampshire After Harassing Professor
14 mins ago
Former Student Receives Restraining Order, Banned from Hampshire After Harassing Professor
Latest Headlines
World News
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
2 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
2 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
2 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
4 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
5 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
5 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
6 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
6 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
6 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app