Former Police Officers Charged with Perverting Justice in High-Profile Court Case

Three former police officers, Damian Ernest Cerisola, Anthony Charles Bolaos, and Sean Reyes, appeared before the Magistrates Court on February 2, 2024, charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice. The allegation stems from a reported conspiracy to submit a false statement to a Supreme Court judicial review hearing in May 2022. Anthony Charles Bolaos also faces an accusation of creating a fraudulent day book entry between July 2015 and May 2022, which was intended for Supreme Court submission.

Former Officers Plead Not Guilty

Represented by renowned lawyer Chris Finch, all three men formally entered pleas of not guilty. Despite the weight of the allegations, the Justices of the Peace granted each of the accused bail, fixed at two thousand pounds. This development adds to the growing list of legal entanglements involving former law enforcement officers.

Case Moves to Supreme Court

The case is scheduled to transition to the Supreme Court on February 29th, where further proceedings will unfold. The court's ruling will potentially serve as a precedent in handling similar instances of alleged misconduct within the law enforcement community.

A Broader Context

This case is one of several recent incidents involving former police officers and alleged misconduct. In Memphis, trainers from the Police Department are prepared to testify in a federal civil rights case against four other former officers involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The fifth officer in that case has already pleaded guilty to federal charges. Another case saw the arrest of two current and one former Jal police officer on charges of violating a suspect's constitutional rights, leading to the suspect's death while in custody.