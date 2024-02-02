Former Police Officer Files EEOC Complaint Against Montgomery Police Chief

In a recent turn of events, Rene Helton, a former police officer in Montgomery, has complained with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), accusing Police Chief Darryl Albert of gender discrimination. Represented by attorney Mickey McDermott, Helton alleges that Albert's discriminatory actions were a result of her refusal to engage in a romantic relationship with him.

The Unfolding of Discrimination

The period from September 2022 to March 2023 saw Helton grappling with an increasingly hostile work environment. She described incidents of improper use of her patrol car for personal reasons and noticeable hostility from her supervisors. Despite sharing her predicaments with Albert, the situation worsened instead of improving. The complaint states that once Albert comprehended that Helton would not succumb to his romantic advances, he assigned her to a hostile supervisor, reneging on his promise to shield her from such adversities.

By June 2023, the police department initiated termination procedures against Helton. The reason cited was a disciplinary investigation following an anonymous complaint about misuse of her patrol car and insubordination. However, Helton and her lawyer believe this to be a deliberate move to mask the real reason - the rejected romantic advances of Albert.

Unfolding Allegations and Responses

The EEOC complaint also unveiled the existence of flirtatious and sexually suggestive text messages exchanged between Albert and Helton. These messages further strengthen Helton's claim of Albert's attempted coercion into an illicit relationship. While the Mayor's Chief of Staff, Chip Hill, refrained from commenting on the ongoing litigation, he highlighted the need for a balanced judgment until all facts are substantiated.