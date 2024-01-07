en English
Courts & Law

Former NRA Executive Admits Wrongdoing in Corruption Case, Agrees to $100,000 Settlement

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Former NRA Executive Admits Wrongdoing in Corruption Case, Agrees to $100,000 Settlement

In a recent development that has sent reverberations through the National Rifle Association (NRA), former top executive Joshua Powell has admitted to wrongdoing in a New York corruption case. The settlement, which amounts to $100,000, comes on the verge of a trial involving Powell and four other individuals. This admission of guilt serves to underline the allegations of financial corruption levelled by New York Attorney General Letitia James against the NRA and its senior leaders.

Admission Ahead of Trial

Joshua Powell, who held the position of executive director of operations and served as chief of staff to NRA’s CEO Wayne LaPierre from 2016 to 2020, agreed to the settlement just as he was due to stand trial. This event unfolded mere hours after LaPierre announced his departure from the organization, citing health reasons. Powell’s admission and the impending trial underscore the serious allegations of financial misconduct within the NRA’s top ranks.

Accusations of Misappropriation

Over the past three years, Attorney General James has accused the NRA’s senior management, including Powell, of misusing millions of dollars for personal benefits. The list of alleged extravagances includes private jets, high-end meals, and family trips to the Bahamas. Powell’s admission, therefore, serves as a strong validation of these corruption allegations.

Continuing Legal Battle

Despite Powell’s settlement and LaPierre’s resignation, the lawsuit against the NRA and the remaining defendants is far from over. The trial is set to commence on the upcoming Monday, with the future of the organization hanging in the balance. As the legal proceedings unfold, the world will be watching closely to see how this case against one of America’s most powerful nonprofit organizations plays out.

Courts & Law United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

