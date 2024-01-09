en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Former Kentucky Court Official Sentenced for Stealing Over $435,000 from Trusts

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Former Kentucky Court Official Sentenced for Stealing Over $435,000 from Trusts

John Anthony Schmidt, a former Kentucky court official and attorney, has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after a federal court found him guilty of stealing over $435,000 from financial accounts that he was entrusted to manage. Schmidt’s role as a court-appointed trustee provided him with the access and authority to misappropriate funds from two trusts, one of which belonged to an elderly widow.

Abuse of Trust and Power

Schmidt served as the master commissioner of Bullitt County from the early 1990s until his removal in 2019. His position of power and responsibility, however, was not wielded with integrity and fairness. Instead, he used it to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, stealing nearly $200,000 from the trust of an elderly widow. This act of theft not only caused her significant anxiety but also impacted her son, who had to postpone his retirement due to the depletion of the trust’s assets.

Repercussions and Restitution

Following the discovery of the thefts, Schmidt repaid $127,000 and was ordered to make further restitution. However, despite these repayments, he still owes approximately $255,000. The U.S. District Judge David J. Hale sentenced Schmidt to 35 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.

Defense Claims and Future Implications

Rob Eggert, Schmidt’s attorney, cited financial strain and depression as contributing factors to Schmidt’s criminal actions. He emphasized that Schmidt has learned from his mistakes and will not repeat them. Despite these claims, the damage has been done. Schmidt’s actions not only breached the trust of the court system and the public but also exposed the vulnerability of individuals whose assets are managed by court-appointed trustees. This case serves as a stark reminder of the need for rigorous oversight and stringent checks in such roles to prevent future instances of fraud and theft.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
22 seconds ago
Florida Attorney General Faces Opposition over Expansion of Jurisdiction in Drug Cases
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has sparked a statewide debate with her controversial proposal to expand the jurisdictional reach of her office’s statewide prosecutor, especially in drug trafficking cases. This move would traditionally be within the purview of local state attorneys. The initiative suggests that certain drug trafficking crimes should be classified as statewide offenses,
Florida Attorney General Faces Opposition over Expansion of Jurisdiction in Drug Cases
Massachusetts Struggles to Pass Revenge Porn Legislation Amidst Nationwide Crackdown
10 mins ago
Massachusetts Struggles to Pass Revenge Porn Legislation Amidst Nationwide Crackdown
AccessLex Institute and NCBE Join Forces for NextGen Bar Exam
20 mins ago
AccessLex Institute and NCBE Join Forces for NextGen Bar Exam
Significant ATM Fraud Strikes Russell Square, Camden
1 min ago
Significant ATM Fraud Strikes Russell Square, Camden
New Jersey Mulls Parental Consent for Minors' Social Media Use
3 mins ago
New Jersey Mulls Parental Consent for Minors' Social Media Use
Fennemore Merges with Savitt Bruce & Willey, Expands to Seattle
4 mins ago
Fennemore Merges with Savitt Bruce & Willey, Expands to Seattle
Latest Headlines
World News
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
34 seconds
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
47 seconds
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
1 min
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
1 min
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
2 mins
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
2 mins
Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
3 mins
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
4 mins
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
4 mins
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
59 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app