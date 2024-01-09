Former Kentucky Court Official Sentenced for Stealing Over $435,000 from Trusts

John Anthony Schmidt, a former Kentucky court official and attorney, has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after a federal court found him guilty of stealing over $435,000 from financial accounts that he was entrusted to manage. Schmidt’s role as a court-appointed trustee provided him with the access and authority to misappropriate funds from two trusts, one of which belonged to an elderly widow.

Abuse of Trust and Power

Schmidt served as the master commissioner of Bullitt County from the early 1990s until his removal in 2019. His position of power and responsibility, however, was not wielded with integrity and fairness. Instead, he used it to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, stealing nearly $200,000 from the trust of an elderly widow. This act of theft not only caused her significant anxiety but also impacted her son, who had to postpone his retirement due to the depletion of the trust’s assets.

Repercussions and Restitution

Following the discovery of the thefts, Schmidt repaid $127,000 and was ordered to make further restitution. However, despite these repayments, he still owes approximately $255,000. The U.S. District Judge David J. Hale sentenced Schmidt to 35 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.

Defense Claims and Future Implications

Rob Eggert, Schmidt’s attorney, cited financial strain and depression as contributing factors to Schmidt’s criminal actions. He emphasized that Schmidt has learned from his mistakes and will not repeat them. Despite these claims, the damage has been done. Schmidt’s actions not only breached the trust of the court system and the public but also exposed the vulnerability of individuals whose assets are managed by court-appointed trustees. This case serves as a stark reminder of the need for rigorous oversight and stringent checks in such roles to prevent future instances of fraud and theft.