Courts & Law

Former JLL Broker Paige Jaffe Files Counterclaim Alleging Gender Discrimination

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
In a new development that has hit headlines, Paige Jaffe, previously a retail broker with Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) in Philadelphia, has launched a counterclaim against the renowned firm. Jaffe alleges that she was subjected to gender discrimination and a hostile work environment, a claim that comes in the wake of a lawsuit JLL had filed against her and her associate, Mallory Scacetti.

A Battle in Court

This legal tussle, which began on December 22 in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, was initiated by JLL. The firm accused Jaffe and Scacetti of stealing trade secrets and violating contracts after they resigned from JLL to establish their own venture, Square Retail Consultants.

In response, Jaffe’s counterclaim paints a picture of a male-dominated workplace. She alleges that her responsibilities were diminished due to her gender, resulting in lost commissions surpassing $900,000, a consequence of colleagues infringing on her leasing duties. Jaffe is now seeking damages and a share in the commissions from deals closed by JLL on her behalf.

Ignored Complaints and Resignation

Jaffe’s allegations extend to include gender-based comments from colleagues and the firm’s management ignoring her complaints about the work environment, which eventually led to her resignation on August 31. The former broker asserts that her reputation was tarnished, causing her to lose earnings. She also maintains that JLL permitted other brokers to violate policies.

Trade Secrets or Personal Information?

A significant point of contention in this lawsuit revolves around the claim that Jaffe and Scacetti downloaded confidential information from JLL before their departure. Jaffe, however, refutes this allegation, stating that the information in question was gathered over her 15-year career with JLL and therefore is her personal information.

Jaffe’s countersuit describes JLL’s lawsuit as ‘unjustified, abusive, and retaliatory,’ a response to her civil rights complaints. Meanwhile, JLL is steadfast in its stance, insisting that Jaffe and Scacetti owe the firm $650,000.

This complex legal battle between the former retail broker and the multinational commercial real estate services company underscores the persistent issues of gender discrimination and workplace hostility that continue to plague many sectors today.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

