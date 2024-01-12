Former HoS Oyo-Ita Accused of Undisclosed Assets in a High-Profile Graft Case

In a recent development in the high-profile graft case, former Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has been accused of non-disclosure of certain properties in her asset declaration form. Mr. Mubarak Isa, an Assistant Superintendent from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), delivered this testimony at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Witness’s Account and Unveiled Assets

Isa, serving as the seventh prosecution witness, shed light on the undisclosed assets tied to Oyo-Ita during the ongoing investigation. He reported that the probe revealed several bank accounts and properties associated with Oyo-Ita that were not listed in her asset declaration form. The undisclosed assets included transactions with companies such as Multipurpose Infrastructural Development Company and payments for undisclosed properties in Lagos.

EFCC’s Evidence and Court’s Stance

The EFCC presented the declaration form as tangible evidence, which was accepted by Justice James Omotosho. While the prosecution builds its case against Oyo-Ita, the defense witnessed a testimony from Mr. Marvis Enabulele, a staff member of Fidelity Bank. According to Enabulele, there were no reports of illegal activity on Oyo-Ita’s account with the bank.

Charges and Defendants

Winifred Oyo-Ita, along with her co-defendants, is facing an 18-count charge for a N3 billion graft, related to alleged fraudulent activities involving allowances and kickbacks on contracts. The defendants, including Oyo-Ita’s Special Assistant, various individuals, and several companies, were arraigned on January 18, 2023, and have pleaded not guilty. The case, initially presided over by Justice Taiwo Taiwo until his retirement in July 2022, has been adjourned to January 23rd and 26th.